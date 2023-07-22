JEROME, Idaho (ABC4) — One man is dead and another injured after a two-truck collision on Idaho State Highway 25 near milepost 43 in Minidoka County on Saturday, July 22.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 2:11 p.m. when a 68-year-old man from Heyburn was driving a hay hauler eastbound in Highway 25. A 41-year-old man from Kimberly was driving westbound in a cargo truck.

Police said the cargo truck allegedly crossed the center line and collided with the hay hauler head-on. The driver of the cargo truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the hay hauler was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Their identities have not been released, and the condition of the hay hauler driver is unknown.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said traffic was blocked for around five hours Saturday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation.

Spot what you think might be an impaired driver? Use the Idaho State Police REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) hotline. Dial *ISP (*477) from your cell phone anywhere in Idaho.