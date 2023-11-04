BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — An Ogden man, 54, was pronounced dead after a crash on Highway 89 in southern Idaho last Sunday, according to Idaho State Police.

On Oct. 29, at around 10:30 a.m., an Ogden woman, 21, was driving a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe northbound on Highway 89 in Bear Lake County.

At the same time, an Ogden man, 54, was driving a 2003 Cadillac Deville southbound on Highway 89.

Officials said the woman was preparing to merge onto Highway 36 when she crossed the center line and collided with the Cadillac.

The driver of the Cadillac was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, and was taken via air ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced deceased from his injuries.

Two passengers in the Cadillac were also taken to the hospital by ground ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Hyundai was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, and did not require hospitalization.

“The lanes at the junction of the two Highways were blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene,” a release states.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.