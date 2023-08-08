MERIDIAN, Idaho (ABC4) — Nearly all children have been released from the hospital following a school bus rollover crash in southern Idaho on Friday, August 4, according to Idaho State Police.

A YMCA summer camp school bus with 30 people onboard was in a rollover crash on State Highway 55 on Friday police said. Seven children were reportedly critically injured in the crash, while another four had non-critical injuries.

State troopers responded to the incident around 3 p.m. that day. Police said all children on the bus were taken to the hospital “in an abundance of caution” due to the crash.

The bus, carrying children between 13-18 years old, was reportedly part of a YMCA summer camp program from the Treasure Valley YMCA. It was one of four buses in the program.

Over the weekend, troopers reportedly continued investigating the cause of the crash. Injury updates have not been provided at this time, though “nearly all involved children” have been released to their families, the release states.

Troopers are reportedly working with the bus vendor to learn any information that may be related to the incident. In doing so, they look to determine the timeline and crash dynamics.

“Our thoughts and well wishes remain with the students and their families as they strive to heal. We extend deep gratitude to our dedicated first responder partners who quickly answered the call and provided crucial aid at the scene,” said Idaho State Police Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Kelley.