IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) — A 34-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls early Monday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

On Dec. 4, at around 1:10 a.m., an Idaho state trooper made a traffic stop near the Candlewood Suites Hotel at 665 Pancheri Dr.

During the stop, the trooper reportedly called in additional units for assistance. As Idaho Falls Police officers arrived to the scene, a 34-year-old male passenger of the vehicle that was stopped reportedly fired at the officers and ran from the car.

Officers chased the man on foot, and “it is believed that the ISP trooper and two IFPD officers exchanged gunfire with the man during the incident which concluded in the area of the car dealership on the corner of Pancheri Drive and Yellowstone Highway,” a release states.

Police said the “exact dynamics” of the incident remain under investigation.

After the gunfire exchange, law enforcement provided the man with medical aid. Idaho Falls EMS also responded to the incident, but the man reportedly died at the scene.

His identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

Roads surrounding where the incident took place are currently closed for the investigation. “Drivers are advised that Pancheri Drive is closed between S. Capital Ave and Yellowstone Hwy (I-15), including the intersection of Pancheri Drive/17th Street and Yellowstone. Please find alternative routes,” the release states.

More information on this incident is expected to be released at a later date.

No further information is available at this time.