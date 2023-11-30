POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) — A 66-year-old man died in a Utah hospital after he was injured in a 30-vehicle crash in southern Idaho earlier this week, according to the Idaho State Police.

The multi-vehicle crash happened Monday evening on Interstate 86 after thick fog descended on the roadway. Police said cars quickly slowed down on the highway after the fog suddenly reduced visibility.

“Commercial and personal vehicles collided with one another causing a chain reaction of approximately 30 vehicles,” police said in a statement.

The 66-year-old man was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Utah for additional medical care. He later died from his injuries. Police have yet to release additional information on others who were injured and hospitalized.

The identity of the man has yet to be released. He was from American Falls, Idaho.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police say it “will take time to analyze all the evidence.”