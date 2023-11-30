POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) — Lori Vallow Daybell has been moved from the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in Idaho to the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona where she faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, according to reporting from East Idaho News.

Daybell’s inmate page on the Idaho Department of Correction’s website confirmed Daybell was not currently at the facility as of 3:34 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Daybell was sentenced to serve multiple life sentences at the Idaho correctional facility back in July for the murders of her children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow. She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, the former wife of Lori’s current husband, Chad Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell was indicted by an Arizona grand jury in June 2021 on two conspiracy to commit murder after her brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Vallow in his Chandler, Arizona home. Cox died in December 2019 from what a medical examiner deemed to be natural causes.

A second grand jury indicted Daybell in February 2022 for conspiracy to murder Boudreaux. East Idaho News reports Boudreaux at the time was married to Melani Pawlowski, Daybell’s niece. Police say Cox shot at Boudreaux and tried to kill him.

Arizona paid to transport Daybell from Idaho to Arizona “with no further formal extradition proceedings,” according to the extradition agreement signed between Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Daybell is expected to have an initial court appearance this week.