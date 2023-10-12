MIDDLETON, Idaho (ABC4) — Sheriffs in Canyon County issued an evacuation order for Middleton, Idaho, a town with a population of just over 10,000 about 30 miles west of Boise, on Thursday morning, Oct. 12.

According to Canyon County officials, a gas line exploded near the intersection of Purple Sage Road and Duff Lane, prompting the evacuation notice for everyone within a four-mile radius. The evacuation order lasted only 15 minutes before residents were ordered to shelter in place instead.

Authorities said the change in order came because gas to the affected line had been turned off.

Replies from residents on social media report “crazy rumbling” noises in the moments following the explosion.

The Canyon County officials said more information will be provided as they become available.