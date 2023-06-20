SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (ABC4) — An Idaho teenager was arrested after a local rancher discovered that five of his cows had been shot and killed.

Sunday, June 18, a rancher in the Swan Valley area called the authorities after he discovered his cows had been shot dead. Deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

According to a press release from the BCSO, nearby ranchers informed the deputies of a vehicle that was in the area at the time of the killings. On Monday morning deputies tracked down the vehicle which was associated with a teenager.

The teenager allegedly admitted to killing the cows and was arrested on several charges of felony injury to property, and booked into the 3-B Juvenile Detention Facility in Bonneville County.

According to the press release, the value of the deceased cows was estimated to be more than $22,000.