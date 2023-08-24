BELLVUE, Idaho (ABC4) — An Idaho deputy marshal responding to a report of homicide in Bellevue allegedly shot and injured the suspect still on the property after finding the victim’s body, according to Idaho State Police.

No names have been released, including the names of the victim, suspect or marshal involved in the shooting.

At around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 24, officers from the Bellevue Marshal’s Office, Hailey Police Department, and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, according to ISP.

Officials said shots were fired by the deputy marshal, striking the suspect, who was airlifted to a Boise hospital. The deputy marshal also “confirmed the presence of a deceased individual on the property, the apparent victim of homicide.”

No law enforcement officers were injured.

“No further details of the homicide or the officer-involved shooting are being released at this time. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police are conducting a joint investigation related to the homicide. The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the officer-involved shooting,” stated the press release.