CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — An Idaho police officer hit and killed a woman with his patrol car near Malta, Idaho on Wednesday night, Idaho State Police said in a news release.



According to officials, the collision happened just before 10:30 p.m. as a police trooper was responding to assist a driver on State Highway 81. At about milepost 4, the trooper struck the woman in the roadway.

Police said the trooper immediately stopped and administered CPR until Malta EMS arrived. The woman, identified as a 41-year-old from Malta, died at the scene.



The Cassia County Coroner’s Office took custody of the body determine the woman’s cause and manner of death, police said.

The roadway was closed for nearly six hours after the incident, but has since reopened.

The collision remains under investigation.

There is no further information available at this time.