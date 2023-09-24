JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — A semi-truck plowed through a construction zone and struck a pedestrian in Jerome County on Saturday, killing the man, according to Idaho State Police.

On Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m., a semi-truck struck a man on Interstate 84 at milepost 183 in Jerome County, just east of Twin Falls.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck, a 75-year-old man from Anaheim, California, was driving a 2021 Freightliner when he drove into a closed lane.

The man reportedly entered a construction zone, driving through “multiple traffic control devices” before hitting a 22-year-old pedestrian from Filer, Idaho.

Police said the semi-truck continued westbound, striking a 2022 Ford Ranger where it came to a stop.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

The westbound 182 exit was closed for around five and a half hours while crews cleared the crash scene. This incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.