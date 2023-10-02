WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — An Idaho man died after a two-car collision with two Utahns, according to Idaho State Police.

Just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, the two vehicles reportedly collided in Washington County, Idaho, on U.S. 95 near milepost 101.

A 47-year-old male from Nampa, Idaho, and a male passenger were reportedly traveling northbound on U.S. 95 in a silver Dodge Caravan.

A 51-year-old female from Midvale, Utah, and a 23-year-old male passenger from Logan, Utah were reportedly traveling southbound in a blue Dodge Caravan.

The silver Dodge crossed left of center and collided with the blue Dodge head-on, according to Idaho State Police.

The driver and passenger of the silver Dodge were transported via air ambulance to a local hospital, where the passenger succumbed to his injuries, according to Idaho State Police. The driver and passenger of the blue Dodge were reportedly transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

All lanes were blocked for just over three hours, but have since reopened.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.