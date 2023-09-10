JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — One man has died after a semi truck overturned into a canal in Jerome County, Idaho, according to Idaho State Police.

Just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, a 64-year-old male from Kuna, Idaho, was reportedly driving westbound on I-84 in a 2021 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer.

The semi reportedly collided with a guardrail, overturned, and came to rest in the canal on the north side of the interstate. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

The right lane is currently blocked to allow the Idaho Transportation Department personnel to repair the bridge. It is unknown at this time when the lane will be reopened.

The frontage road is also reportedly blocked for emergency services and recovery of the vehicle.

There is no further information at this time.