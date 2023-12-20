Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — The man accused of the murders of his pregnant wife and 10-month-old baby in Idaho was indicted on new charges by a grand jury on Monday, Dec. 18.

East Idaho News reports Jeremy Best, 48, was charged with three counts of first-degree felony murder and three enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon during the crime.

The charging documents allege that Best killed his wife by “shooting her with a firearm and causing her death.” The second count of murder alleges Best killed Randall’s unborn baby by shooting and killing her, “thereby causing the fetus’ death.”

The third murder count alleges that Best killed 10-month-old Zeke Best by “inflicting injury on Zeke Gregory Best’s neck using a knife.” East Idaho News reports that investigators are unclear on exactly when or where Zeke Best died.

The new indictment replaces the previously amended charges filed earlier this month.

During Best’s initial court appearance, Judge Jason Walker ordered a mental competency evaluation for Best, which East Idaho News reports still has not been completed. All court hearts are currently on hold until that evaluation is complete.

