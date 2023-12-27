SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Idaho man accused of killing his pregnant wife and 10-month-old son was deemed competent to stand trial.

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. found Jeremy Best “fit to proceed” to trial after reviewing the results of a competency test, East Idaho News reported Wednesday, citing court documents.

An arraignment via Zoom was scheduled for Best on Jan. 3.

Best, 48, was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree felony murder in the deaths of his wife, Kali Randall, their unborn child, and their young son, Zeke Best.

He is also facing three charges of using a firearm or other deadly weapon during the crime.

According to the charging documents, Best shot his wife several times on Nov. 30, killing her and their unborn baby. He then allegedly kidnapped his young son and killed him with a knife. The child’s body was found on Dec. 2.

If convicted of the murder charges, Best faces the death penalty.