BEAR LAKE, Idaho (ABC4) — Human remains have been reportedly found on the shore at Bear Lake.

According to East Idaho News, Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:40 a.m. on July 27, reporting a group of people had found what they believed to be human bones.

While no location was given by the Sheriff’s office a press release did disclose that initial investigations indicate the bones were “indeed human.”

The BLCSO is coordinating with the Idaho State University Anthropology Department to examine the site and is also trying to recover any additional remains that might be left.

The press release states that the BLCSO “does not currently have any cold cases or unrecovered individuals that may be linked to the remains.”

This is a developing story ABC4 will update this as more information becomes available.