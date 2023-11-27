POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) — Around 30 vehicles collided near Pocatello, Idaho Monday after police said a thick layer of fog quickly covered Eastbound Interstate 86.

According to Idaho State Police, the fog significantly decreased visibility in a short amount of time, causing vehicles to slow down. Vehicles then ran into each other, causing a chain reaction of about 30 vehicles to be involved in the crash.

As a result, a few people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, Idaho State Police said.

Traffic on I-86 was reportedly blocked between exit 56 and exit 59 for around seven hours, allowing for emergency responders and tow trucks to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.

There is no further information available at this time.