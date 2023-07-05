REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) — Elder David A. Bednar, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is speaking at the BYU-Idaho Spring Commencement.

Bednar will address 2,802 graduates and many guests. The Commencement will take place on Wednesday, July 19, at the BYU-Idaho Center at 5:45 p.m. It will be live-streamed from their website.

According to a press release, BYU-Idaho will award 2,069 bachelor’s degrees and 830 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,613 are women, and 1,189 are men. It also stated that 1,128 of the graduates are online students, and 1,208 graduates started their careers through BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

BYU-Idaho was created in Rexburg, Idaho on November 12, 1888, and was formerly known as Ricks College. According to their website, the school was officially known as BYU-Idaho starting in 2001. He formerly served as the president of Ricks College/Brigham Young University-Idaho from 1997 to 2004.

Bednar attended BYU where he received a bachelor’s and master’s degree. He also received a doctoral degree in organizational behavior from Purdue University. Following that, Bednar was a professor of business management at Texas Tech University and the University of Arkansas.

Commencement is a ticketed event and they will be available to obtain beginning Monday, July 10, at their website, or at the BYU-Idaho Ticket office inside the University Store. Parents and guests can learn more about the 2023 Spring Semester graduation events at the website as well.