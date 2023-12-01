VICTOR, Idaho (ABC4) — One Idaho mother is dead and an amber alert has been issued for her 10-month-old son, who deputies say has gone missing and is believed to be with her “armed and dangerous” husband.

Teton County Sheriff’s Office said its troopers are searching for a suspect identified as Jeremy Albert Best, 48. Best is believed to be armed and very dangerous, according to law enforcement authorities. Teton County Sheriff Clint Lemieux said in a press release that members of the public are not to approach or confront Best if found.

(Courtesy: Teton County Sheriff’s Office)

Best is described as a white male standing 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds. Police say he has brown hair that is graying and green eyes. Best is believed to be driving a Black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with Idaho license plates that read 1T39349.

Lemieux said Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to an “open line 911” call just before midnight on Thursday, Nov. 30 from a residence near 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor, Idaho, near the Wyoming-Idaho border.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 911 dispatcher reported hearing a disturbance over the line, prompting the response from deputies. When deputies arrived they found a woman later identified as Kali Jean Randall, 38, dead.

Lemieux confirmed in the press release Randall’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide by the Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police.

“The Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate Jeremy Albert Best, the husband of the deceased who is believed to have fled the area with his infant son, Zeke Gregory Best,” said Lemieux.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Best, the suspect car, or the endangered child is asked to call 208-354-2323 or 911 immediately.