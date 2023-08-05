MERIDIAN, Idaho (ABC4) — A YMCA summer camp school bus with 30 people onboard was in a rollover crash in southern Idaho on Friday, leaving seven children critically injured, according to Idaho State Police.

At around 3 p.m. on August 4, troopers responded to a school bus crash on State Highway 55 near milepost 84, police said.

There were reportedly 30 people onboard during the crash. Troopers arrived to find numerous injured that were being treated by emergency medical services.

Seven children were critically injured in the accident, while another four had non-critical injuries, police said. “All children on the bus were transported by air or ground ambulance to local hospitals in an abundance of caution,” Idaho Police stated.

The bus, carrying children between 13-18 years old, was reportedly a part of a YMCA summer camp program from the Treasure Valley YMCA. It was one of four busses in the program.

The other three busses were not involved in the accident, police said. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Gem County Fire and EMS, Eagle Fire, Acute Rescue and Transport, Boise County Sheriff’s Office, and Ada County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the incident.

Idaho State Police are currently investigating this crash.