PAYETTE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 60-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in southern Idaho Saturday night, according to Idaho State Police.

Shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 12, a motorcyclist was heading westbound on I-84 at milepost 13 in Payette County, just northwest of Boise.

Upon attempting to exit at the US-30 New Plymouth off ramp, the Caldwell, Idaho man lost control and drove off the left shoulder where the motorcycle came to rest, police said.

He was reportedly riding a 1988 Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed, and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the man died at the scene, and that no others were injured in the crash.

The westbound I-84 off ramp at milepost 13 was blocked for around two and a half hours following the accident.

This incident is currently under investigation by Idaho State Police. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

No further information is available at this time.