BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — A 52-year-old Wyoming man was killed after being hit by a semi-truck near Chubbuck, Idaho on Monday, June 26.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-86 near milepost 60 in Bannock County.

A 50-year-old Nampa man was reportedly driving westbound in a Freightliner semi-truck.

Officials say the 52-year-old Wyoming man was “stationary in the right lane of travel” when he was struck by the semi-truck.

He reportedly died at the scene. The Bannock County coroner will release his name at a later date, though next of kin have already been notified.

The road was blocked for around five and a half hours after the crash.

Idaho State Police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.