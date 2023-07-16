TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) — A 28-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a Utah man in Twin Falls County on Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.

The collision happened on East 3900 North, west of State Highway 50, police say.

Shortly before noon on July 15, a 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with three juvenile passengers.

She was reportedly heading west on East 3900 North when she collided with the rear of a pickup truck. The truck, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, was parked on the right shoulder of the road with a camp trailer attached, police say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A 40-year-old man from Jordan, Utah was reportedly sitting inside the pickup.

Police say the woman was not wearing a seat belt, and died at the scene of the crash.

Three juvenile passengers in the Equinox, who were reportedly wearing seat belts during the crash, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say traffic on East 3900 North was blocked for around five hours, allowing emergency responders to help those involved and clear the scene.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Police Dept., Rock Creek Fire, Rock Creek QRU, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Air St. Luke’s also responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.