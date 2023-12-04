BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Bear Lake County, Idaho, near the Utah border Sunday night, according to Idaho State Police.

On Dec. 3, at around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a crash on US-30 at milepost 417.

Police said a Montpelier woman, 24, was driving a Chevrolet Impala with a juvenile passenger westbound on the highway.

At the same time, a Montpelier man, 44, was driving eastbound in a Toyota pickup truck with a female passenger, 42, and two juveniles.

Police said the Impala crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes and crashed into the Toyota.

The 24-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. She was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

All other individuals involved were also taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown, though police said they were all wearing their seatbelts.

All lanes of US-30 were blocked for around four hours following the crash while responders worked to clear the scene.

No further information is available at this time.