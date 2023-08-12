JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Jefferson County on Friday, Aug. 11.

The crash reportedly occurred just after 12 p.m. on US-20 at milepost 320.

A 19-year-old male from Washington was traveling eastbound on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle, drove through the median into westbound traffic, and struck a Nissan Murano head-on, according to police. The driver of the Nissan, a 22-year-old from Rexburg, reportedly died on the scene.

There was one passenger in the Nissan, a 24-year-old woman from Rigby, who was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is currently under investigation.