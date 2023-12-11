JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — Two people were killed in a head-on crash in southern Idaho Sunday evening, according to Idaho State Police.

On Dec. 10, at around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash on US-20 Westbound at milepost 318 in Jefferson County.

A Saint Anthony man, 18, along with a juvenile passenger, was heading eastbound in a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500. At the same time, an Idaho Falls woman, 46, along with two juvenile passengers, was heading westbound in a 2015 Toyota Sienna.

The driver of the Dodge veered off the left shoulder, crossed the median, and collided with the Toyota, officials said. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes.

The individuals in the Dodge were reportedly not wearing seatbelts. The driver died at the scene, officials said.

The Dodge passenger was flown to the hospital, where they also died from their injuries.

The Toyota occupants were reportedly not taken to the hospital. Police said they were wearing seatbelts during the crash.

Traffic was blocked for just over four hours following the crash. Idaho State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Rigby and Central Fire Departments, Rigby Quick Response Unit, Central Fire Ambulance, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Air Idaho Rescue, and the Idaho Transportation Department all responded to this incident.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.