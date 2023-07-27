IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) — Two are dead after a four-car crash took their lives on U.S. 20 Thursday morning, July 27.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just before 6:20 a.m. this morning near mile marker 286 west of Idaho Falls. The roadway was blocked for nearly four hours this morning as crews cleared the scene.

ISP said a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 25-year-old woman from Shelley, Idaho, was traveling eastbound. Her car reportedly crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound 2013 Dodge Charger, driven by a 43-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho.

The woman’s car then continued into the westbound lane, striking a 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by a 49-year-old Idaho Falls man. Finally, a westbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by a 61-year-old Dillsboro, Idaho, man, was “unable to stop” and collided with the woman’s car.

The 25-year-old woman and the 49-year-old Sentra driver were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Neither was wearing seatbelts. It is unclear what caused the woman to cross the centerline.

The 43-year-old man and the 61-year-old man, along with two juveniles from the woman’s car were all transported to local hospitals. All of them were properly buckled up.

No names have been publicly released. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.