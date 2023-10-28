GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — Two children were killed in a T-bone crash in southern Idaho on Friday, according to Idaho State Police.

On Oct. 27, shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to an accident at the intersection of US-26 and 2000 East in Gooding County, Idaho.

Police said a juvenile, whose age has not been released, was heading north on 2000 East in a 2002 Honda Odyssey.

The individual reportedly did not stop at the stop sign while trying to cross US-26 and was struck by a 2000 Ford Excursion, which was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Wendell, Idaho, heading west on US-26.

After being struck, the Honda went off the north shoulder of the road and struck an unoccupied Backhoe, the release states.

Of the four people in the Honda, the driver was wearing a seatbelt while one of the juvenile passengers was not. The driver and that passenger were both taken to the hospital — their conditions are unknown at this time.

The two other minors in the vehicle, who were reportedly wearing seatbelts, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt, police said, but survived the crash. He, along with a juvenile passenger who was wearing a seatbelt, were taken by ambulance to the hospital — their conditions are also unknown at this time.

The road was blocked for around four hours following the crash to allow emergency personnel and law enforcement to investigate the scene.

No further information is available at this time.