CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash in southern Idaho early Friday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

At around 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 5, a fatal crash occurred on US-95 at Garnet Road in Canyon County.

A Notus woman, 18, was reportedly heading southbound on the highway in a 1998 Honda Civic.

Police said a Caldwell man, 31, was heading northbound in a 2023 Peterbilt truck at the same time.

According to police, the young woman crossed the center line and struck the Peterbilt truck head-on.

She reportedly died from her injuries at the scene.

The Caldwell man was reportedly taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. His condition has not been released at this time.

Traffic on US-95 was blocked for around three hours to allow for emergency responders to help those involved and clear the scene.

This incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

No further information is currently available.