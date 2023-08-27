JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — One person was killed in a vehicle crash in Jerome County, Idaho on Saturday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police.

Police said the fatal crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. on westbound I-84 near milepost 177.

A 34-year-old male from Wendell, Idaho, was driving in a 2003 Honda Accord when he went off the roadway and overturned, according to police. Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation by Idaho State Police

No further information is available at this time.