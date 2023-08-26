ADA COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning, Aug. 26.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. on eastbound I-84 near milepost 51 in Ada County, Idaho, according to police.

Five vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, which police say resulted in a fatality and other serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for approximately four hours, but all lanes have since reopened, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.