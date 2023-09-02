JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — One man died after a semi-truck collision in Jerome County, Idaho on Friday, Sept. 1, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash reportedly happened just before 4 p.m. on eastbound I-84 near milepost 179.

A 49-year-old man from Boise City, Oklahoma, was reportedly driving a 2006 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer eastbound and slowed for traffic in the right lane.

A 53-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer and collided with the back of that 2006 Freightliner, according to police.

The 53-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to Police.

Police said that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Eastbound I-84 was reportedly blocked from milepost 165 to 194 for approximately four hours.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.