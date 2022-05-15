POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – Officers struggled to place charges on a Pocatello man who was allegedly found in possession of “dirty 30” fentanyl pills at the time of a warrant arrest.

Despite Idaho law enforcement’s struggle to determine punishments for fentanyl crimes, court documents state that Andrew Brady Farnsworth, 26, faces a felony for possession of a controlled substance following his arrest.

According to East Idaho News, the affidavit notes that Farnsworth’s crimes date back to May 11 around 1:30 a.m. when a Pocatello officer was parked near the intersection of Partridge Cove and Satterfield Drive.

After running a license plate displayed on a green Honda Civic that passed, the officer determined the vehicle was registered to Farnsworth who had an active warrant out for his arrest.

The officer requested assistance before approaching Farnsworth who had exited his vehicle and was walking towards a house in the area. The officer explained to Farnsworth that he was going to be taken into custody on behalf of the warrant.

East Idaho News states that according to the affidavit, a police K-9 on the scene indicated the presence of drugs in Farnsworth’s vehicle.

Upon a search of the vehicle’s interior, officers located an empty bag they pronounced clean. When searching the vehicle’s exterior, East Idaho News divulged that officers located a bag of pills they believed to be “dirty 30” fentanyl pills.

As noted by the Department of Justice/Drug Enforcement Administration, dirty 30 pills are synthetic fentanyl pills designed to look like pharmaceutical oxycodone.

When asked about the pills, Farnsworth allegedly admitted that they were dirty 30 fentanyl pills and that they belonged to him.

According to East Idaho News, JaNiece Price, a deputy prosecutor with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, said in a recent town hall meeting that her team has a difficult time establishing punishments for fentanyl-related crimes, as fentanyl is not yet a defined drug in the Idaho penal code, so there is no marked difference between possession, possession with intent to deliver, and trafficking of this drug.

Regardless of the tricky determination of charges, Farnsworth was booked into Bannock County Jail on a drug charge and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

East Idaho News states that Farnsworth could face up to seven years in prison and $15,000 in fines if he is found guilty.

At this time, Farnsworth is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.