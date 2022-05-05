POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Idaho police officers were shot while responding to a call on Thursday morning, according to East Idaho News.

Local reporters say the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. when authorities were responding to a disturbance near 941 East Bridger Street.

East Idaho News says when officers arrived at the scene, a male suspect immediately began firing shots at them. Officials say two police officers, along with the suspect, were all wounded during the shootout.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting, which occurred around 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Officers investigate the area in front of a home on East Bridger Street approximately seven hours after the officer-involved shooting. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

The two officers and the shooting suspect were transferred to a local hospital for injury treatment.

No details were immediately available on why the suspect began shooting at authorities.

Officials are still currently investigating the situation and further updates will be available here.