IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – A man out of Idaho Falls made a court appearance earlier this week after allegedly striking a woman in the head with a 2×4 plank of wood.

According to East Idaho News, Koby Torrez, 21, made his debut in court on May 16 where his preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 27. Since then, Torrez was charged with felony aggravated battery and a bond has yet to be determined.

Torrez’s crimes date back to May 7 when Idaho Falls Police were dispatched to an area in Bonneville County on a man’s report of an assault after his son had come home “bloody and beat up”.

Upon police arrival, East Idaho News notes that court documents state police found Torrez in front of the residence covered in a large amount of blood. EMS responded to the scene and Torrez was medically treated, though he refused to go to the hospital.

Torrez allegedly told police that he was “jumped” outside of a bar in Idaho Falls. After returning home he told his father that he and two friends had driven to another friend’s apartment where an unknown woman was assaulted by a friend of his. Torrez reported that he and his two friends then left the scene to go home and call the police.

According to East Idaho News, court documents state that on May 8 police were dispatched to Eastern Idaho Medical Center on reports of an assault. Officers were told that a woman was in the emergency room suffering a severe concussion after being hit on the head with a baseball bat. The woman would need a tooth surgically removed as a result of her injuries.

Police returned to Torrez’s home on May 14. Court documents state that there he admitted to striking the woman in the head with a 2×4 piece of wood. Torrez was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail and was booked on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

East Idaho News notes that if convicted, Torrez will face up to 15 years behind bars.