Idaho crash involving man from Hurricane, Utah under investigation

IDAHO (ABC4)- Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a 33-year-old male from Hurricane, Utah. 

The crash occurred at 1:01 pm on Sunday when the male from Hurricane was driving a Salt Lake City Express bus southbound on U.S. Highway 91. Police say he was attempting to make a left-hand turn when he failed to yield at a stop sign. 

The bus then collided with a red Dodge Ram driven by a 52-year-old male from Pocatello, ID who was driving northbound on the same highway.

According to the police report, the driver of the bus was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The on and off ramps for exit 63 as well as the frontage roads were closed for a time before all lanes were open. 

Police have not released the names of the drivers involved in the crash or their conditions. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

