Idaho community decorates streets in support of missing siblings

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) – Dozens of community members in Rexburg, Idaho swarmed to the Madison County courthouse Friday to watch and be a part of the frenzy for Lori Vallow Daybell’s case, but some came with a different purpose.

Residents told ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen that this is a case they can’t believe is happening in their own backyard. Some don’t know how to sort out the flurries of emotions, but they have decided to express it through pink and blue ribbons.

Main Street in downtown Rexburg, Idaho was adorned with pink and blue ribbons Friday afternoon all thanks to Terri and her daughter Makayla.

Although they have no connections to the case of the two missing siblings, the Barneys wanted to show support for 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan who is the younger sister of Colby Ryan.

Makayla and Terri Barney said, “This case has really hit close home to me. It’s… poor JJ. I mean what he’s going through. He’s not in his routine. He’s not with familiar people. It’s heartbreaking and I don’t people to lose sight of … this is about we’re trying to find those babies.”

By the time the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell’s court hearing began, dozens of spectators outside the courthouse also wore the ribbons in support of the children.

Residents told ABC4 News, “It’s a case that has divided their small tight-knit community.”

“People that have known Chad, he’s been here for several years, people that have known him, who have worked with him, who’ve gone to church with him, who have been neighbors, they … ‘you don’t know him’ and they can’t see a side of him like that and then there are others that do,” said Deann Carter, a Rexburg resident.

Neighbors said they are not as concerned as to what happens to Lori as much as they hope the two children are found.

“Tylee is my age so it’s really scary just that she just disappears cause it can happen to anyone and it just really hits you,” said Barney.

