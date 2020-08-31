ICYMI: Catch up on the trending news here in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Here’s a look at the weekend’s top Stories:

A new CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in the US had contributing conditions: New data last week that shows that Americans who have died from COVID-19 also had underlying conditions. Read more about the data

Second stimulus check stuck and the blame game continues: The second stimulus checks for Americans is stalled in the process. Politicians are now pointing the finger at each other. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is blaming Nancy Pelosi.

High School Hazing incident comes to former Mayor’s front door: Senior’s are allegedly abducting and shaving the heads of freshman. On Saturday night one of the freshmen escaped the seniors and ran to the porch of former Mayor Jackie Biskupski

Man killed in possible bison attack at Antelope Island State Park identified: A 55-year-old man who died from injuries from what officials believe was a Bison attack has been identified.

FEMA earthquake scam targets Salt Lake City homeowner: A new scam allegedly targeting homeowners where homeowners learn about false claims made on their property.