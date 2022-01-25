Icy roads cause six semi-truck pile-up crash in Uinta County

UINTA COUNTY, Wyo. (ABC4) – Six semi-trucks are involved in a pile-up accident along I-80 on Tuesday morning.

Uinta County Fire and Ambulance says the accident happened on the westbound lanes along I-80 near milepost 52. The massive pile-up was caused by extremely slick roads.

(Courtesy of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance)

(Courtesy of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance)

(Courtesy of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance)

(Courtesy of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance)

(Courtesy of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance)

(Courtesy of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance)

(Courtesy of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance)

(Courtesy of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance)

(Courtesy of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance)



Crews are currently on the scene trying to extricate a driver from the crash.

Snow flurries on Tuesday morning have created dangerous road conditions for commuters. Officials are asking drivers to slow down and use caution when driving.