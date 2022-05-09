WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Lanes along SR-40 in Wasatch County are currently blocked due to multiple crashes on Monday.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash is affecting westbound lanes along SR-40 near milepost 13 in Heber. Authorities say icy roads have created unsafe driving conditions for travelers.

Currently, at least one lane has been closed as crews work to clear the debris. The estimated clearance time is around 8:15 a.m., but that could change.

Travelers headed to the area should expect heavy traffic delays and plan an alternate route of travel if possible.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.