Icy roads cause dozens of crashes, close portions of I-15 in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snow and rain overnight turned to ice along stretches of I-15 in Utah County Monday morning causing multiple crashes in the area in and around Lehi.

Utah Department of Transportation started reporting serious crashes in the area just after 5 a.m. a short time later a crash on the freeway caused UDOT to close southbound I-15 to all traffic, diverting drivers off the freeway to State Street. Northbound traffic was also severely impacted by multiple crashes and an eventual partial closure.

ATTENTION: Roads are very slick right now. I15 SB onramp closed at mm282. Northbound I15 of 284 extreme slowing. Consider alternate routes or delay travel if possible. — Lehi Fire Department (@lehifiredept) February 17, 2020

Crews are working to clear the traffic but drivers are encouraged to avoid the freeway where possible.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

