Icy roads cause dozens of crashes, close portions of I-15 in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snow and rain overnight turned to ice along stretches of I-15 in Utah County Monday morning causing multiple crashes in the area in and around Lehi.

Utah Department of Transportation started reporting serious crashes in the area just after 5 a.m. a short time later a crash on the freeway caused UDOT to close southbound I-15 to all traffic, diverting drivers off the freeway to State Street. Northbound traffic was also severely impacted by multiple crashes and an eventual partial closure.

Crews are working to clear the traffic but drivers are encouraged to avoid the freeway where possible.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

