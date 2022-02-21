Iconic Ogden Arch undergoes major lighting upgrade

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A historic Utah emblem is about to receive new lighting upgrades.

The iconic Ogden Arch will now be outfitted with brand new LED lights. Originally, decked out in neon lights, residents and visitors driving down Washington Boulevard will soon be greeted by the modernized sign.

The Ogden Arch was donated to the city in 1937 by a company called Pioneer Days, Inc. It was designed and constructed in 1936 by the Young Electric Sign Company. At the time, the sign was estimated to cost around $3,000 and was the first of its kind in the state.

The arch has held a prominent place in Ogden ever since, making an Instagram-worthy picture opportunity, while commonly used as a point of reference for locals.

The sign has gone through several changes throughout the years, with different messages posted on both sides.

In 1939, the south side was changed to “Utah’s Fastest Growing City.”

In 1952, it was changed to “Ogden, Home of Weber College.”

In 1959, it was changed to “Home of Weber State College.”

In 1992, the sign was moved 30 feet to the north and the wording was changed to “Home of Weber State University.”

According to the Library of Congress, the Ogden Arch was the brainchild of Ogden’s prominent and “colorful” mayor, Harmon W. Peery.

“The sign is also a rather rare structure, in that only five road-spanning signs are known to have been constructed in Utah,” says the Library of Congress.

The next time you’re traveling in Northern Utah, make sure to stop by and snap a pic with this Utah legend.