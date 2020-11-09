‘Ice Castles’ attraction to return in January with COVID-19 precautions

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, a couple heads toward an entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. A neighbor to the seasonal atraction alleges that melt water from the Ice Castles’ property flooded her basement with over 15,000 gallons of water in April 2019. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News)– The family favorite attraction, ‘Ice Castles’, has announced that it will be making its return to Miday this January, with COVID-19 precautions put in place.

According to a news release, visitors can expect the same beautiful sights and fun features like ice slides, caves, illuminated fountains, but with a few changes to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ‘Ice Castles” will operate at a reduced capacity and will enforce social distancing at all times, a news release said. Tunnels and crawl spaces will now be restricted to one-way traffic to limit face-to-face exposure between guests.

All staff members and guests will be required to wear face coverings.

According to a news release, Ice artisans started growing and harvesting icicles on November 9 to begin construction on the attraction.

The award-winning attraction is expected to open sometime in early January.

“We are thrilled to welcome families back to Ice Castles at The Homestead Resort in Midway this winter,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. “The safety of our guests and staff has always been our top priority, and the new guidelines we have in place this season are designed to create a safe and magical environment for everyone.”

Although ‘Ice Castles’ is based in Utah, there will be 4 locations spread across North America, with other locations in Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and Colorado.

