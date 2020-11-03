‘I will scream as loud as I can,’ College students passionate at the polls

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Young voters on The University of Utah’s campus are passionate Monday evening, just one day before the 2020 presidential election.

Even during a pandemic with campus quiet, young voters want their voices to be loud.

“I will scream as loud as I can to be heard in this state,” said 22-year-old voter Naomi Castillo.

“It’s something you are supposed to do,” said The University of Utah student Julia Dominesey “It’s simple as that.”

That simple gesture, Dominesey noted, is a vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“I think it’s important for people to realize that our voices need to be heard,” said Castillo.

That’s what Tufts University’s research shows. Voter turnout is growing between midterm elections and presidential elections. From the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, there was a four percent increase in college student voting. Meanwhile, midterm election participation from college students rose 21 percent.

Experts predict 2020 presidential numbers to be historic among this age group.

“People that will be most affected are us,” said Castillo. “We are the people that will be impacted in four years, not the people that are older than us.”

Hundreds of thousands of college students like Castillo that have already voted said they’re energized and empowered to drop off their ballot.

“‘I’ve always kind of had a pride in this country and I feel like it is everyone’s civic duty to go out and vote and have their voices represented,” said Cooper Gale.

Gale is 22 years old and also voted in the 2016 presidential election.

“When it gets down to it, the only way you’re going to change anything is by voting,” said Dominesey.

Voting has risen among college students for various reasons, but Nancy Thomas with Tufts said this in her research:

“In 2018, we saw new energy and a greater sense of agency among students that transcends demographic and disciplinary subgroups. College and university students today are more diverse than ever.”

The research shows that trend will continue.

The University of Utah does not have any ballot box locations on campus. However, the Huntsman Center will host in-person voting Tuesday and have a ballot box on site.

