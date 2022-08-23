KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday.

“There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option. If it calls for my life, so be it, I wasn’t gonna leave him,” Joe said.

The former park ranger and emergency responder said he was kayaking when he saw a family’s truck, with three kids inside fall back into the water.

“I noticed a pickup truck just start to go the boat ramp and people chasing after it a lot yelling and screaming,” Joe said.

According to Summit County Sheriff’s Office, two nine-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl were in that truck.

They said one of the boys escaped, and the girl’s grandpa rescued the two-year-old just in time, but the other nine-year-old boy was still in there.

That’s when Joe stepped in, even when he could’ve stayed back.

“I mean it was scary. You know, no visibility, 6, 7, 8 feer underwater, but as a first responder that’s not what you do, you go,” he said.

Joe said he dove down seven times in the freezing water until he reached up inside the truck and felt the boy’s t-shirt.

“I wasn’t gonna stop ’til I found him. I knew I couldn’t live with myself if I just went to the boat ramps and said, ‘Oh well, wait for the tow truck.’ So I kept diving, so when I finally found him and felt clothing it was just a big relief,” Joe said.

He said the boy was under for at least 10-15 minutes. When he got him out, he and others did chest compressions for another 30 minutes until EMTs arrived.

Now, Joe says he and his family are praying.

“My family and are praying every day, every second that he survives, that’s all I want for him to survive,” Joe said.

The nine year old boy is still in critical condition. Joe said the only thing that matters is making sure that kid is okay and maybe one day he can meet him again. If you’d like to donate to the boy’s medical funds, you can find a link here.