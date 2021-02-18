‘I got emotional,’: Utah’s OxEon Energy oxygen device lands safely on Mars

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – NASA’s most advanced rover, Perseverance, made it through the 7 minutes of terror, going from 12,000 mph to landing safely on the planet.

The most advanced rover to date carries an experiment called M.O.X.I.E.; its goal is to produce oxygen on another planet. A Utah company, OxEon Energy, made the mini-factory which will be the first device used to manufacture oxygen on another planet,

The scientists of Utah’s OxEon are thrilled. Dr. S. Elango Elangovan says, “I got emotional; it was a great moment for NASA and a great moment for OxEon. It went off like clockwork like it was rehearsed”

Screen grab of first Image sent back to mission control from Perseverance on Mars

His business partner Joseph Hartvigsen adds “It’s the culmination of 7 years of our work, it was like Christmas, but most kids don’t have to wait 7 years for Christmas.”

Today’s landing was full of tension to see if Perseverance would make it to the surface of Mars safely. NASA began letting the public know what was happening at 12:15 MST. Thousands were glued to the coverage.

The countdown on earth went like this:

12:58 Utah time the Perseverance transitioned from approach to landing mode.

1:16 Utah time Perseverance was turned over to EDL. (Entry, Descent, and Landing)

1:28 Utah time mission control said they were about 20 minutes from entry. “This is nail-biting time.” was heard in mission control.

1:36, they vented the coolant from the ship into space. NASA reported, “The rover is in charge and is pushing the cruise stage away.”

1:39 Cruise stage verification came from the spacecraft.

1:45: Mission control confirmed heartbeat tones.

1:53 Supersonic parachute deployed the rover is slowing below subsonic speeds

1:54 Perseverance radar locked to the ground.

1:55 The back shell separated.

1:55 Sky crane maneuver has started

1:56 Touchdown confirmed safely on Mars!

Now the nerve-wracking thing? Every single moment of what happened was actually 11 minutes after it really happened on Mars. The spacecraft was completely autonomous.

This is the first image sent back to earth from Perseverance.

Courtesy: NASA

Hartvigsen says, “My mind was doing the math, what they were saying and calculating the delay I felt the worry of not knowing. It was hard not knowing what happened.”

Both scientists noticed mission control became really excited when the supersonic parachute deployed. Hartvigsen adds “I watched Curiosity land, and they seemed more nervous for that one, everything was calm for Perseverance until that parachute deployed.”

Now that it’s safely on the planet, Perseverance will start going through a series of systems checks. And one of those checks will be the M.O.X.I.E. experiment the Utah company is so instrumental in making possible.

M.O.X.I.E being loaded on Perseverance

And it has the device from Utah for the oxygen creating M.O.X.I.E, experiment. ABC4 asked the OxEon scientists if they ever thought something they made would be on another planet?

“No, said Hartvigsen, “Not even imagining that something we built would be used to manufacture something from the materials found on a different planet. We’ll be even happier after the health check and the first oxygen producing test.”

In this illustration provided by NASA, the Perseverance rover fires up its descent stage engines as it nears the Martian surface.. This phase of its entry, descent and landing sequence, or EDL, is known as “powered descent.” (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

“Like everyone saw, engineers at JPL (NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory) did their job to safely land the rover, Hartvigsen says, “We are responsible for the manufacture of Oxygen, and we also have to make sure we do our job correctly.”