I-80 shut down westbound near 201 junction after crash involving 4 vehicles

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you are headed west on I-80 towards Tooele, you will need to find another route, for now, after a four-vehicle crash forced the closure of the freeway Friday morning.

According to Trooper Chris Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at MM 101 at 8:46 a.m.

While the details of the crash were not immediately known, Bishop did say it involved two semi-trucks, a pick-up with a cement hauler and a passenger car.

Life-Flight was brought in but from Bishop could tell, there were no serious injuries.

The crash has blocked all the freeway lanes which are causing traffic delays on both I-80 and SR-201. Troopers are working to clear the traffic from those stuck behind the crash.

The shut down is expected until around 12 p.m., said Bishop.

