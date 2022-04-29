SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a Summit County rollover crash that occurred on the evening of April 28.

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area around Interstate-80 near milepost 192 on reports of a truck that crashed into a power pole off of Wahsatch Road in eastern Summit County.

Upon law enforcement arrival, it appeared that the involved Ford Ranger lost control on the dirt roadway, slid sideways into a power pole, and rolled.

The driver, identified as a 64-year-old man out of Mesa, Ariz., was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.