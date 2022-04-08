SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Drivers heading along I-80 should plan ahead for traffic delays this weekend as a new bridge slides into place.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says lanes going both directions on I-80 between 700 E and Foothill Dr. will be closed starting this Friday, April 8 at 9 p.m. through Sunday, April 10 at 1 p.m.

UDOT says the road closures will facilitate a bridge replacement on 1700 E over I-80. The old bridge, built in the 60s, will be demolished and a new bridge will be sliding in.

The new bridge was actually constructed alongside the old bridge. This method was actually pioneered in Utah, according to transit officials. They say this method allows for minimal disruption in traffic and road delays during construction.

UDOT says the new bridge will provide a “smoother ride” for drivers and cyclists with a 14-foot-wide path on the west side and a new sidewalk and bike lane on the east side.

UDOT says the 1700 East bridge is just one out of 175 under construction projects in 2022, totaling over $2.5 billion.

“The projects are focused on meeting current and future transportation needs here in Utah – one of the fastest-growing states in the country – while keeping existing roads, bridges, sidewalks and trails in good condition,” says UDOT.

Other UDOT projects in the works include:

West Davis Highway (Davis County): $750 million – UDOT is building a new 16-mile, four-lane divided highway through western Davis County between I-15 in Farmington and the future extension of S.R. 193 in West Point. Six new interchanges will provide access to Farmington, Kaysville, Layton and Syracuse. The project also includes over 10 miles of new trails. Construction began in 2021 and is scheduled to be finished by 2024.

U.S. 89 (Davis County): $473 million – UDOT is widening U.S. 89 from four lanes to six and removing stoplights between S.R. 193 in Layton and Main Street in Farmington. The project includes four new interchanges and two new bridges over the highway, along with new frontage roads, pedestrian underpasses, a multi-use trail and bicycle improvements. Construction began in 2020 and is slated to finish in 2023.

S.R. 30 (Cache County): $75 million – This project will reconstruct and widen S.R. 30 in Cache County from the S.R. 23 junction near Mendon to 1000 West in Logan. The project will also include a new pedestrian underpass at S.R. 23. Construction starts this spring and is scheduled to finish in 2023.

I-80 & I-215 (Salt Lake County): $146.5 million – UDOT is removing the existing pavement and replacing it with new concrete on I-80 from 1300 East to 2300 East and I-215 from 3300 South to 4500 South. Crews will also add a new eastbound lane to this section of I-80, and will replace or widen four bridges – including the 1700 East bridge being demolished and replaced this weekend. Construction began in 2021, and all lanes on the project are scheduled to be open by the end of 2023.

Redwood Road (Salt Lake County): $14.4 million – This project will add a new northbound lane from 6200 South to the I-215 interchange and rebuild the 6200 South intersection to add a new continuous flow left-turn to the northbound lanes. Crews will also add lanes and ramp meters to the eastbound and westbound I-215 on-ramps. Construction will start later this year and is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.

I-15 (Utah County): $79.1 million – This project will build a new interchange between 400 South (S.R. 77) in Springville and Main Street (S.R. 156)/U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork. Crews will also widen 1600 South/2700 North from Spanish Fork Main Street to S.R. 51. Construction will start later this year and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

U.S. 40 (Wasatch County): $11.9 million – UDOT is replacing sections of old pavement between the junction with S.R. 32 and the Wasatch/Summit County line and replacing the bridge driving surfaces over the Provo River. Construction started this spring and is scheduled to finish by 2023.

U.S. 189 and U.S. 40 (Utah and Wasatch counties): $6.7 million – UDOT is replacing sections of guardrail in Provo Canyon with new concrete barriers, and adding rumble strips to a section of U.S. 40 from 800 North in Heber to the intersection with S.R. 32. Construction began in 2021 and is scheduled to finish this fall.

U.S. 40 (Wasatch and Duchesne counties): $5.5 million – This project will improve approximately 30 miles of U.S. 40 between Soldier Creek (near Strawberry Reservoir) and Duchesne. Work will include crack sealing, asphalt repairs, the placement of a new road surface (called a chip seal), and road sign updates. Construction on this project will start this spring and end this summer.

I-15 and I-70 (Millard, Beaver and Iron counties): $20.1 million – This project will repave three sections of I-15 from Beaver through Cedar City and replace the driving surface and barrier walls on the I-70 bridge over I-15. Construction starts later this spring and will continue through fall.

U.S. 191 (Grand and San Juan counties): $15.9 million – This project will construct a new 2.5-mile southbound passing lane on U.S. 191 just south of the I-70 junction. Work also includes repaving the highway from north Moab to the S.R. 313 junction and from south Moab to the La Sal junction (S.R. 46). Construction will start later this summer and is scheduled to be finished by 2023.