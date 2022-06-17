TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has enacted road restrictions for specific vehicles amid high winds Friday evening.

Currently, semi-trucks and high-profile vehicles are prohibited to travel in both directions of I-80 from milepost 0 to 99.

This restriction is in the area near the Utah and Nevada border in Tooele County.

Just a few hours ago, all eastbound lanes along I-80 in the same area were closed due to crews battling the Lakeshore wildfire.

The wildfire burned nearly 380 acres Friday and is currently running uphill.

Authorities say the fire was also caused by gusty winds and is currently threatening powerlines.

As a High Wind Warning remains in effect throughout the state, officials are asking residents to be careful when recreating outdoors to prevent causing a wildfire.